County Road 407 upgrades are underway in Luce County

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - County Road 407 in Luce County is getting an improved gravel surface.

The upgrade will span six and a half miles from the Alger and Luce County Line to the Blind Sucker River Bridge.

The Luce County Road Commission is currently working on getting the job done. Engineer Manager Stuart McTiver said the project will address the road’s drainage and traction problems.

“What this project would do is improve this road to where the function of it would be better,” McTiver said. “Less mud in the spring and it would have a better gravel surface to hold up to the traffic in the summer so it wouldn’t become as dusty as quickly.”

McTiver estimates the project will cost just over $5 million. The cost is covered by a $6 million grant received from the State of Michigan.

McTiver also said drivers heading west on County Road 407 should expect detours.

“Head back south on 407, back all the way out to M-123 just north of Newberry, down through Newberry on M-123,” McTiver said. “Then, turn west onto M-28, take M-28 to Seney, then turn north onto M-77 in order to access Grand Marais.”

The newly paved road will be the first of its kind connecting Munising and Paradise while also bypassing Deer Park, where some businesses say they rely on the traffic.

In February, the owner of Deer Park Lodge said the project would cause a lack of business in the area’s campgrounds and her own shop. McTiver said that Blind Sucker No. 1 Campground and Lake Superior Campground will still be accessible on the east side of County Road 407.

“We’re hopeful that, with the parks still being open, that the businesses will still enjoy the park patrons coming in,” McTiver said.

McTiver said the project is expected to be completed by November.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.