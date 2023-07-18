A cool day then our next system brings thunderstorms

Pleasant conditions are lining up for today despite the cloud cover sticking around. A few isolated showers will pop up during the afternoon. Our next system comes tomorrow through Thursday. We’ll have showers and storms develop during the afternoon and evening. Showers will continue through early Thursday morning. Then, a couple of drier and warmer days will follow.

Today: Mostly cloudy, cool with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid 60s north, upper 60s to low 70s south

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening showers/storms

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s along the shorelines, low to mid 70s inland

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers mainly during the morning

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, warmer, humid with afternoon showers/storms

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with morning rain showers

>Highs: Mid 70s

