August’s ‘All Booked UP’ reading choice is revealed on Upper Michigan Today

Join Upper Michigan Today in reading “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel
Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel cover art.
Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel cover art.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

As July reaches its halfway point, bookworms of All Booked UP are gearing up for this next month’s big read.

Marty Achatz and Andrea Marsh of the Peter White Public Library visited Upper Michigan Today to discuss this last month’s big read Tin Can Road and announce the title of August’s book, The Sea of Tranquility. The book departs from Tin Can Road’s narrative of battling poverty in the UP for a more intense sci-fi adventure, taking the readers into the past and even to the moon.

But first, Tia Trudgeon and Mandy Koskela discuss the day’s top stories.

Mandy Koskela joins Tia Trudgeon as Upper Michigan Today co-host.
The Peter White Public Library's Andrea Marsh and Marty Achatz join Tia Trudgeon in reflecting on June-July's All Booked UP novel.
July-August's All Booked UP novel is revealed.
How to join Upper Michigan Today's book club.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person
Coast Guard, MSP search for missing kayaker in Ontonagon Township
City of Marinette Police Department.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly hit-and-run crash in Marinette
Ishpeming Duplex Fire
1 taken to hospital after Ishpeming duplex fire
The Marquette Area Public School Board of Education meets July 17, 2023.
MAPS board votes to remove Redmen, Redette nicknames
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’

Latest News

MAPS board votes to remove Redmen, Redettes nicknames
Gwinn Area Community Schools to interview 2 interim superintendent candidates
The Delta County Election Commission met at 4:00 p.m. Monday.
Delta County Election Commission approves recall language
Keith Urban is one of the featured performers at the Northern Lights Music Fest.
Keith Urban shouts out Northern Lights Music Fest