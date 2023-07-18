August’s ‘All Booked UP’ reading choice is revealed on Upper Michigan Today

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

As July reaches its halfway point, bookworms of All Booked UP are gearing up for this next month’s big read.

Marty Achatz and Andrea Marsh of the Peter White Public Library visited Upper Michigan Today to discuss this last month’s big read Tin Can Road and announce the title of August’s book, The Sea of Tranquility. The book departs from Tin Can Road’s narrative of battling poverty in the UP for a more intense sci-fi adventure, taking the readers into the past and even to the moon.

