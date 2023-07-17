UPBC summer camps continue with boys camp

LITTLE LAKE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Bible Camp in Little Lake had its sixth week of camp Monday for young boys and girls this summer.

The camp provides youth teachings of faith through outdoor adventure for 10 summer weeks.

This week is Boys Camp at UPBC. One hundred boys age nine to 12 experience activities such as archery, evening campfires, rock climbing as well as a ropes course.

Camp Counselor Steve Biondo said the purpose of these activities is to build character through faith.

“It goes to the heart of what we are as individuals. You know, people have to figure out hard things and so here you get to focus a lot through fun and through adventure on character, on faith, and what it takes to live in a world that is rather complex,” said Biondo.

UPBC is a volunteer-run camp that has a long history in the U.P. It offers family camps, boys and girls camps, as well as retreats for all ages.

Returning Volunteer and Summer Intern Megan Baker said her reason for returning every year is the drive to give back.

“It would be the relationships I have, in the way I have been served throughout growing up here and the way that I have been poured into only created an appetite to pour back into the camp and to give back in a way,” said Baker.

Camp Director Matt Soules said the reason he became camp director was the welcoming culture.

“Immediately we felt welcomed, we felt like we were a part of the family for a long time and this camp has been here since 1936,” said Soules. “So, there are a lot of generational families that are here, but it didn’t seem to make a difference that this was our first year and just really felt welcomed.”

Soules also says UPBC plans to expand its activities in the future. Families interested in UPBC can find registration for camps online here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.