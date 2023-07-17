UP fatal crashes return to pre-pandemic levels

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Deadly car crashes in Upper Michigan have returned to pre-pandemic levels according to new data provided by the Michigan State Police Department of Highway Safety Planning.

In 2022 there were a total of 8,571 crashes in the U.P. leading to 34 deaths. These numbers are similar to 2019 which saw 9,140 crashes leading to 37 deaths. In 2020 there were 32 deaths and in 2021 there were 41.

“The number of crashes is still pretty high. The total number of fatalities have come down but not really significantly just a couple of percentage points,” MSP Office of Highway Safety Planning Katie Bower said.

According to the MSP, the two counties in the U.P. which had the highest number of fatalities last year are Marquette and Dickinson counties which both had five people killed in car crashes. Bower says she is hopeful the number of fatal crashes will decrease.

“During the pandemic law enforcement did not engage the public as much because of the COVID restrictions,” Bower said. “Now that we’re seeing things get back to normal, we are optimistic that will have an impact on our traffic safety numbers.”

Bower says she hopes Michigan’s new hands-free law also improves traffic safety numbers.

“Some of the other states around the country that have enacted distracted driving or hands-free laws have seen about a 10 to 20% decrease in the total number of crashes and fatal crashes involving distracted driving,” Bower said.

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt says there are a few reasons why fatal crashes are high. Out of all fatal crashes in the state in 2022, 231 victims were not wearing a seatbelt, which is 20 fewer drivers than in 2019.

“The usage in the state of Michigan has gone down recently over the years and combining that with the speeds and distracted driving is probably the cause for the majority of these crashes,” Zyburt said.

Zyburt says the best way you can keep yourself safe while driving is to wear a seatbelt and to keep your focus on the road.

