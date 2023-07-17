Unseasonably cool start to the unsettled week

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
An upper-level low in the jetstream is positioned over southern Ontario bringing cooler air to the region. A trough digs on the edge of it will allow spotty showers to develop during the day. Then, a surface low will move through the U.P. Wednesday into Thursday with a better shot of scattered storms. After it clears we’re looking at a drier stretch into the weekend.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with spotty showers

>Highs: Low to mid 60s north, upper 60s south

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with late-day showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 60s

Friday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of pop- up thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

