Sunnier breaks later Tuesday through early Wednesday, before next stormy system

High pressure brings more sunshine, less showers to Upper Michigan later Tuesday through early Wednesday. However, the sunnier break clouds up quickly ahead of a an accelerating system from the Prairie Provinces of Canada - spreading bands of soaking rain, strong thunderstorms across Upper Michigan Wednesday night through Thursday. Midweek rainfall amounts can total over an inch, and thunderstorms are capable of producing hail over a quarter-inch, wind gusts over 30 mph and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

High pressure, cooler and drier air fills the U.P. Friday to Saturday before another Canadian Prairies sweeps across the region later Sunday.

Tonight: Scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms; west winds gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: 40s/50s (cooler interior and in Keweenaw)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy early with spotty showers, isolated thunderstorms before gradually clearing west to east late afternoon

>Highs: 60s/70s (cooler near Superior)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy early then increasing clouds in the afternoon with rain and thunderstorms west, moving east by evening

>Highs: 70s/80

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, diminishing into the evening

>Highs: 60s/70

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with few pop-up afternoon showers

>Highs: 60s/70

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a stray pop-up afternoon shower; warmer

>Highs: 70s/80

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy early then increasing in the afternoon with showers, few thunderstorms spreading evening; warm

>Highs: 80

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80s

