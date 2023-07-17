Scrollsawn Crafts at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique

July’s spotlight craftsman shows off his “cutting-edge” craft.
Charlie Ogea of Scrollsawn Crafts offers a variety of wooden sculptures made for everyone.
Charlie Ogea of Scrollsawn Crafts offers a variety of wooden sculptures made for everyone.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you like art you can both admire and use, Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique has the perfect selection you.

Charlie Ogea of Scrollsawn Crafts offers a variety of interactive wooden creations, including jewelry boxes, religious products even 3D puzzles that can be displayed when finished.

He tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that his art is not just meant to be displayed, but also used.

Guest artist Charlie Ogea shows TV6's Tia Trudgeon his variety of scroll sawing crafts.

All of Ogea’s sculptures are made by hand with a scroll saw. No lasers or CNC machines are used.

He also offers custom pieces, some of his most popular items are puzzles made to look like your pet. The price range for his many sculptures varies from $5 to $25.

Guest artist Charlie Ogea explains different types of custom order options he currently offers.

You can find Scrollsawn Crafts at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique at 315 S. Front Street in Marquette.

