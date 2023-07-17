Sands Speedway races for Kids Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Start your engines! The Sands Speedway hosted its annual Kids Day race event.

Racers from all across the U.P. came to race and celebrate the speedway’s youth.

The roar of engines kicked off the kid’s day racing at the Sands Speedway. There were different divisions of stock car racing and modified racing.

Despite the rain, the racing continued. Track Promoter Tina Brandel says Kids Day, at its core, is a community event.

“It’s a community event because the sponsors are all coming from the community, everything that is donated, said Brandel. So if we get monetary donations then we buy the bikes that are raffled off or they give us different items.”

With 50/50 raffles, games and even a bounce house for the kids, there was something for everyone. Bringing Christmas in July for Kids Day, bikes and other toys were also given to children during intermission.

Timing and Scoring staff member Barbara Willig says why the Sands Speedway is so special to her.

“I think probably sportsmanship, you know, just roll with the punches, what happens happens. It’s all a part of racing, I mean go out there and have fun and enjoy it, you know you’re putting on a show for the fans,” said Willig.

Attendee Jaqalyn Peterson says the Sands Speedway is a great place for friends and family to have fun.

“It’s a great place, great people that run it, the drivers are awesome, and it’s just family oriented. I’ve been coming here since I was four and it’s always been a dream of mine to race and I hope my kids get into it,” said Peterson.

As the racing came to a close, fans got to visit the track and meet the drivers.

