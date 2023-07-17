Roadwork slows traffic to Gwinn businesses

Poppi's Pizzeria Mozzi
Poppi's Pizzeria Mozzi(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Some U.P. business owners say roadwork is having a negative impact on their businesses.

According to business owners in Gwinn, construction on M-35 makes it challenging for customers to find their stores. The owner of Poppi’s Pizzeria Mozzi, Nic Kirkpatrick, says the store’s business slowed by about 50% since the roadwork began in June.

He says it is possible to get to Gwinn’s business district, but construction makes it difficult.

“It’s absolutely slow,” said Kirkpatrick. “Every single one of us is hurting right now. People don’t want to deal with it. They don’t want to go around town. Even though they can, they just don’t want to. I hear it every day, all day long from people.”

Construction on M-35 is expected to be completed by this November. Until then, those hoping to access downtown should use Southgate Dr.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Marinette Police Department.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly hit-and-run crash in Marinette
Ishpeming Duplex Fire
1 taken to hospital after Ishpeming duplex fire
The Elite Auto Garage Car Show hosted a variety of antique and modern cars.
Elite Auto Garage donates to Harley Corwin’s Family
Individuals paid their dues and were given 3 discs that they had to use to play.
Boulder Alley disc golf course needs donations to upgrade
11-year-old boy hit by car on US-41 while riding bike

Latest News

Jungle Art Camp
Marquette Mountain, HOT Plate hosts kid’s camp
Missing person
Coast Guard, MSP search for missing kayaker in Ontonagon Township
AAA: Michigan gas prices increase 9 cents from last week
Sands Speedway races for Kids Day