Roadwork slows traffic to Gwinn businesses

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Some U.P. business owners say roadwork is having a negative impact on their businesses.

According to business owners in Gwinn, construction on M-35 makes it challenging for customers to find their stores. The owner of Poppi’s Pizzeria Mozzi, Nic Kirkpatrick, says the store’s business slowed by about 50% since the roadwork began in June.

He says it is possible to get to Gwinn’s business district, but construction makes it difficult.

“It’s absolutely slow,” said Kirkpatrick. “Every single one of us is hurting right now. People don’t want to deal with it. They don’t want to go around town. Even though they can, they just don’t want to. I hear it every day, all day long from people.”

Construction on M-35 is expected to be completed by this November. Until then, those hoping to access downtown should use Southgate Dr.

