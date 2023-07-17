MSP Spotlight: How to become a Michigan State Police detective

MSP detectives explain how they get tips for hard-to-crack cases and how they think outside of the box
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police Sergeant Jim Wachnicki and Michigan State Police 8th District Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio join Pavlina Osta in the studio. They discuss how you can join the force and spotlight some high-profile cases around the U.P.

Recruiting is currently underway click here to learn more

