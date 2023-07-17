Mayor LaBine to step down from Hancock City Council

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Mayor Paul LaBine will be stepping down from the Hancock City Council on Wednesday.

LaBine is resigning as mayor because he’s been appointed as the next Houghton County Prosecutor to fill the partial term after 12th Circuit Court Judge Brittany Bulliet’s resignation earlier this year.

LaBine cannot hold two conflicting elected positions. The expected swearing-in and start date as prosecutor will begin July 24. If LaBine wishes to continue serving as county prosecutor, he will be required to run for reelection in November of 2024.

“It is very bittersweet for me to be leaving the Hancock City Council and I am proud of everything the council, city staff, and community members have accomplished,” said LaBine. “However, I am honored and privileged to be offered this opportunity to continue to serve the community as Houghton County Prosecutor. I will do my absolute best to execute all duties of the position fairly and ethically.”

LaBine served on the Hancock City Council from late 2016 and as mayor since the summer of 2019.

