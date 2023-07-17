Mayor LaBine to step down from Hancock City Council

(.)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Mayor Paul LaBine will be stepping down from the Hancock City Council on Wednesday.

LaBine is resigning as mayor because he’s been appointed as the next Houghton County Prosecutor to fill the partial term after 12th Circuit Court Judge Brittany Bulliet’s resignation earlier this year.

LaBine cannot hold two conflicting elected positions. The expected swearing-in and start date as prosecutor will begin July 24. If LaBine wishes to continue serving as county prosecutor, he will be required to run for reelection in November of 2024.

“It is very bittersweet for me to be leaving the Hancock City Council and I am proud of everything the council, city staff, and community members have accomplished,” said LaBine. “However, I am honored and privileged to be offered this opportunity to continue to serve the community as Houghton County Prosecutor. I will do my absolute best to execute all duties of the position fairly and ethically.”

LaBine served on the Hancock City Council from late 2016 and as mayor since the summer of 2019.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Marinette Police Department.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly hit-and-run crash in Marinette
Ishpeming Duplex Fire
1 taken to hospital after Ishpeming duplex fire
The Elite Auto Garage Car Show hosted a variety of antique and modern cars.
Elite Auto Garage donates to Harley Corwin’s Family
Individuals paid their dues and were given 3 discs that they had to use to play.
Boulder Alley disc golf course needs donations to upgrade
11-year-old boy hit by car on US-41 while riding bike

Latest News

Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival returning to Marquette
UPBC summer camps continue with boys camp
Roadwork slows traffic to Gwinn businesses
UP fatal crashes return to pre-pandemic levels