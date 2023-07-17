Marquette Mountain, HOT Plate hosts kid’s camp

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Mountain and HOT Plate partnered to host a kid’s camp today.

The camp allows kids ages five to 15 to be creative and active. Activities included volleyball, ping pong, biking, and the highlight of the day, painting. Campers painted jungle-themed plates and mugs from HOT Plate before going on a hike.

Miranda Vossekuil, event lead, said that this is a great opportunity for kids to get out and get active.

“It’s a great way to foster creativity, give them some room to be independent, explore, and experiment,” said Vossekuil. “Then we get to come outside and be free. We have this whole mountain space and lots of activities. They can just burn out some energy and have some fun and hopefully create some memories.”

The camp ran from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be another camp at the end of the month and an additional session in August.

More information on how to sign up is available on the HOT Plate website.

