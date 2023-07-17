Maritime Museum hosts annual Superior Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Protecting Lake Superior and its habitat is what Superior Day is all about.

The Maritime Museum in Marquette hosts the annual free event. Organizations throughout Marquette came to help educate the public on how to keep the waters of Upper Michigan healthy.

Maritime Museum Manager Hilary Billman says this event is important for the community to understand how to prevent negative effects on our lake.

“It’s just a way to help remind people that we need to take care of our lake. It’s not going to take care of itself. You know things like that, that you don’t think about every day. This is a good place to come learn a little bit about them,” said Billman.

Billman plans for the return of Superior Day next year with more organizations involved.

