Man known as ‘Uncle Fester’ charged, accused of running meth lab

By Brittany Schmidt and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 65-year-old Green Bay man known locally and internationally as “Uncle Fester” is in court Monday. He faces multiple felony drug charges, including running an alleged meth lab.

Action 2 News was the first to show you the law enforcement response on Friday to his home on South Baird Street. It was the target of a day-long drug investigation. The home has since been condemned and a warning has been put on the side of the house to “keep out” due to dangerous chemicals found in the home.

In court Monday afternoon, Stephen Preisler appeared via video. He is charged with maintaining a drug trafficking house and manufacturing illicit drugs.

According to a criminal complaint, authorities orchestrated two separate controlled buys at Preisler’s house in June, both substances that were bought tested positive for meth.

On Friday, during a search warrant of Preisler’s home, officials say they found enough meth in the house to provide the average user enough of the drug to last them up to 3,200 days.

Investigators say Preisler had up to $65,000 worth of meth for sale. In the basement, officials say they found multiple open containers of chemicals and equipment consistent with an illicit drug lab.

All those chemicals and illicit drugs found have been destroyed by a DCI clear team, while samples were sent off to a state lab for testing.

Preisler is one of six people arrested. He is being held on a $100,000 cash bond and will be back in court in August.

The man known internationally as "Uncle Fester" is now charged in a drug case. Here’s what we're learning in court documents filed Monday.

