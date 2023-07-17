LIVE: MAPS board takes up Redmen, Redette nicknames

The Marquette Area Public School Board of Education meets July 17, 2023.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Public Schools Board of Education could determine the fate of Marquette Senior High School’s Monday evening.

The board is scheduled to consider the recommendation from the 2019 Marquette Senior High School Nickname Research Committee. The committee recommended the Marquette Area Public Schools discontinue the use of the nicknames “Redmen” and “Redettes”. Supporters of a change say the nicknames negatively impact Native American students. Several years ago, the school changed its logo from a Native American headdress to the letter “M”. Opponents of a change point out that the name “Redmen” originated from the school’s colors and the headdress logo was added later with support from the Native American community at that time.

The board meeting started at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Kaufman Auditorium. Public comment from people on both sides of the meeting started almost immediately. A live stream is available on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook page.

This story will be updated.

