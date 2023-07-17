Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival returning to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A music festival is coming to Marquette this week.

The Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival kicks off this Friday at Tourist Park. The family-friendly festival will feature music from genres like bluegrass, jazz, and blues. New this year, folks will be able to visit the Turtle Tent. It’ll be a low-sensory tent to give people a chance to relax and recharge.

Organizers say the festival will be fun for everyone.

“It’s fun, it’s light-hearted, it makes you want to dance, and it’s going to be such a great weekend with a variety of music,” said Terri Bocklund, Hiawatha Music Co-op executive director.

The Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival will be this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Tourist Park in Marquette. Tickets will be available at the gate.

You can also sign up to volunteer for the event here.

