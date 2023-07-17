DNR Conservation Officers may now intervene in mental health crises

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan has further expanded its focus on mental health in rural areas.

A new bill has expanded the state’s mental health code to include DNR Conservation Officers. It was signed into law last Tuesday by Governor Whitmer. DNR Officers may now detain individuals who are having a mental health crisis and are at risk to themselves or others.

“It’s not just state parks that we respond to,” Michigan DNR Conservation Officer Jeremy Sergey said. “We work the entire state of Michigan. Oftentimes, conservation officers are the only law enforcement officer working in rural areas and with this bill being reclassified we can now respond to mental health crises in rural areas where we may be the only ones working.”

Previously, conservation officers would have to contact outside law enforcement to assist in these situations. Sergey says when it comes to responding to mental health crises, every second counts.

“If somebody is having thoughts of hurting themselves, and if we had to wait for another agency to respond, that could be the difference in them becoming seriously injured, or worse them injuring someone else,” Sergey said. “Now we can take direct action immediately.”

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt is the chair of the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLE). He says DNR conservation officers undergo the same training as all law enforcement.

“They are trained just like every other officer and they are licensed through MCOLE,” Zyburt said. “There is a real emphasis now for all officers to be trained in Crisis Intervention Training.”

Zyburt says this new law shows a further commitment from Lansing to address mental health safety.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 43 years and honestly, not a lot has changed. Within the last few years, there has been an emphasis to help people with mental illness and identify them and teach officers how to help these people,” Zyburt said.

Zyburt reminds anyone who is having a mental health crisis to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273- 8255 or your local law enforcement office.

