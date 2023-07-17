Cost for base F-150 Lightning electric vehicle falls below $50,000 as Ford cuts prices substantially

The sticker price on Ford’s F-150 Lightning electric pickup is being lowered by thousands of dollars due to increased plant capacity, falling costs for battery raw materials and internal efforts to scale production by the Detroit automaker
Ford logo on grill
Ford logo on grill(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The sticker price on Ford’s F-150 Lightning electric pickup is being lowered by thousands of dollars due to increased plant capacity, falling costs for battery raw materials and internal efforts to scale production by the Detroit automaker.

Ford Motor Co. said Monday that final upgrades at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan being completed now will lead to greater availability of a built-to-order truck as early as October at a manufacturer's suggested retail price closer to initial Lightning pricing.

The updated MSRP for the Pro model, it's lowest priced electric pickup, will be $49,995, down from $59,974. The Lariat 510A's MSRP will decline to $69,995 from $76,974.

“Shortly after launching the F-150 Lightning, rapidly rising material costs, supply constraints and other factors drove up the cost of the EV truck for Ford and our customers,” said Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer, Ford Model e. “We’ve continued to work in the background to improve accessibility and affordability to help to lower prices for our customers and shorten the wait times for their new F-150 Lightning.”

The price cuts arrive two days after Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup had rolled off the assembly line, nearly two years behind the original schedule.

Tesla has made aggressive price cuts across its portfolio in recent months as competition heats up and major automobile producers shift production toward electric vehicles.

The truck's 2019 unveiling veered off course when a window that was touted as unbreakable was spider-cracked when hit by a big metal ball, which prompted an expletive from Musk.

Tesla originally said it would make three versions of the truck, ranging from about $40,000 to $70,000. Later the company removed prices from the page where customers can decide whether to plunk down $100 and place an order.

Shares of Ford Motor Co. dipped almost 2% before the opening bell, and other EV makers like Rivian and Lucid fell. Shares of Tesla rose 2%.

Ford CEO Jim Farley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced in March that all of Ford Motor Co.’s current and future electric vehicles will have access to about 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations in the U.S. and Canada starting next spring. Commercial customers can also access Ford Pro Charging solutions to keep their F-150 Lightning powered up whether charging at home or onsite at work.

Most Read

City of Marinette Police Department.
UPDATE: Person of interest identified in deadly hit-and-run crash in Marinette
Individuals paid their dues and were given 3 discs that they had to use to play.
Boulder Alley disc golf course needs donations to upgrade
11-year-old boy hit by car on US-41 while riding bike
Jonathan Bluebird was arrested for chasing down another driver and stabbing him.
UPDATE: Ishpeming man charged for stabbing out-of-state driver arraigned
The Elite Auto Garage Car Show hosted a variety of antique and modern cars.
Elite Auto Garage donates to Harley Corwin’s Family

Latest News

The new 685-foot tall tower under construction on the former Hudson's site is seen, Friday,...
10 years since bankruptcy, Detroit’s finances are better but city workers and retirees feel burned
Gay Pride Flag basic
Detroit-area human relations commissioners ousted after flying LGBTQ+ flag in violation of new ban
Tigers take road win streak into matchup with the Mariners
Pride flag
Michigan city investigates salon owner’s online comments about gender identity