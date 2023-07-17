AAA: Michigan gas prices increase 9 cents from last week

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan are up 9 cents from a week ago.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.56 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 4 cents less than this time last month and $1.09 less than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $25 from 2022′s highest price last June.

“Michigan motorists are seeing higher prices at the pump compared to last week,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit.”

Click here to view AAA’s state and metro gas averages

Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.62), Metro Detroit ($3.59), Jackson ($3.57)

Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.50), Grand Rapids ($3.52), Flint ($3.53)

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.