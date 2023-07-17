AAA: Michigan gas prices increase 9 cents from last week

(Source: CNN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan are up 9 cents from a week ago. 

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.56 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 4 cents less than this time last month and $1.09 less than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $25 from 2022′s highest price last June.

“Michigan motorists are seeing higher prices at the pump compared to last week,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit.”

Click here to view AAA’s state and metro gas averages

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Ann Arbor ($3.62), Metro Detroit ($3.59), Jackson ($3.57)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.50), Grand Rapids ($3.52), Flint ($3.53)

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Marinette Police Department.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly hit-and-run crash in Marinette
Ishpeming Duplex Fire
1 taken to hospital after Ishpeming duplex fire
The Elite Auto Garage Car Show hosted a variety of antique and modern cars.
Elite Auto Garage donates to Harley Corwin’s Family
Individuals paid their dues and were given 3 discs that they had to use to play.
Boulder Alley disc golf course needs donations to upgrade
11-year-old boy hit by car on US-41 while riding bike

Latest News

Missing person
Coast Guard, MSP search for missing kayaker in Ontonagon Township
Sands Speedway races for Kids Day
City of Marinette Police Department.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly hit-and-run crash in Marinette
Charlie Ogea of Scrollsawn Crafts offers a variety of wooden sculptures made for everyone.
Shop handmade puzzles by Scrollsawn Crafts at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique