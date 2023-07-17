AAA: Michigan gas prices increase 9 cents from last week
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan are up 9 cents from a week ago.
Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.56 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 4 cents less than this time last month and $1.09 less than this time last year.
Motorists are paying an average of $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $25 from 2022′s highest price last June.
“Michigan motorists are seeing higher prices at the pump compared to last week,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit.”
- Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.62), Metro Detroit ($3.59), Jackson ($3.57)
- Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.50), Grand Rapids ($3.52), Flint ($3.53)
