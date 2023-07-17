1 taken to hospital after Ishpeming duplex fire

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was taken to the hospital after a duplex fire Monday morning in Ishpeming.

On Monday at 4:12 a.m., the City of Ishpeming Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fore at 787 S. Pine Street.

A 2-story duplex had heavy fire showing from a window in the back of the structure.

The City of Ishpeming Fire Department said they began attacking the fire and had it under control in about 15 minutes. The fire was contained to the first floor of apartment one of the duplex.

Crews stayed on scene till 6:00 a.m. checking for any extension or hot spots.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

The building was occupied at the time of the fire and all residents were able to get out. One person was transported to UP Health System-Bell Hospital with difficulty breathing. There were no firefighter injuries. Pigs-N-Heat and the Red Cross will be assisting the residents.

Ishpeming Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Ishpeming Police Department, Ishpeming Township Fire Department, Marquette County Central Dispatch, SEMCO and UPPCO.

