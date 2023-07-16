Thousands attend the 2023 Menominee County Fair

STEPHENSON, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, thousands of people attended the annual Menominee County Fair in Stephenson.

This fair has now seen multiple generations of families for more than 100 years. Organizers said every year the tractor and truck pull event seems to pull in the biggest crowd. Fair Manager Lisa Hower said this year features many new additions for both children and adults.

“We have a cool kayak glow paddle that is new I believe this is the second year that we have done that and something new this year we had a kids’ demo derby,” said Hower. “We put them in little Barbie go-karts, and they got to ram into each other and pop the balloons that were attached to it.”

Bower also said another activity that seemed to get a lot of attention was the kid’s dunk tank.

