Thousands attend the 2023 Menominee County Fair

Every year the tractor pull is a fan favorite.
Every year the tractor pull is a fan favorite.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENSON, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, thousands of people attended the annual Menominee County Fair in Stephenson.

This fair has now seen multiple generations of families for more than 100 years. Organizers said every year the tractor and truck pull event seems to pull in the biggest crowd. Fair Manager Lisa Hower said this year features many new additions for both children and adults.

“We have a cool kayak glow paddle that is new I believe this is the second year that we have done that and something new this year we had a kids’ demo derby,” said Hower. “We put them in little Barbie go-karts, and they got to ram into each other and pop the balloons that were attached to it.”

Bower also said another activity that seemed to get a lot of attention was the kid’s dunk tank.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Marinette Police Department.
UPDATE: Person of interest identified in deadly hit-and-run crash in Marinette
Jonathan Bluebird was arrested for chasing down another driver and stabbing him.
UPDATE: Ishpeming man charged for stabbing out-of-state driver arraigned
11-year-old boy hit by car on US-41 while riding bike
Branden Klyk was arrested for a 2022 domestic violence incident.
UPDATE: Jury finds Marquette County man accused of torture in 2022 domestic violence case ‘guilty’ of 6 charges
Pride flag
Michigan city investigates salon owner’s online comments about gender identity

Latest News

Two furry athletes battling it out.
Annual Flyball tournament draws hundreds in attendance from across the US and Canada
Lake Superior Day is a way to educate attendees on the ways they can preserve and maintain the...
Maritime Museum to host annual Lake Superior Day
Individuals paid their dues and were given 3 discs that they had to use to play.
Boulder Alley disc golf course needs donations to upgrade
This was an opportunity for the people of Skandia to gather and enjoy the sense of community.
Skandia Community Days celebrates 43rd annual year