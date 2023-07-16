Scattered thundershowers with more rain later this week

Low pressure from the northwest set to bring moderate rain in the region
Low pressure from the northwest set to bring moderate rain in the region
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Scattered rain chances and thundershowers are looking to impact many portions for the U.P. Sunday evening with some spotty rain chances Monday morning. Some areas Sunday evening could be on the receiving end of more intense rain bands with windy conditions and small hail. Rain chances decline on Tuesday but rise once again once we approach Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered rain and thundershowers in the evening

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; cool with rain chances in the morning and start of the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy in the morning; clearer skies in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; rising rain chances in the afternoon from the west

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy; lingering moderate rain with isolated thundershowers

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies; mild

>Highs: 70s

Saturday; Partly to mostly cloudy skies; mild

>Highs: 70s

