Milwaukee police are searching statewide for a suspect in fatal hit and run

Jeep suspected to be involved in fatal crash
Jeep suspected to be involved in fatal crash(Milwaukee PD)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Police Department issued a statewide alert for a suspect who is wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run of a pedestrian.

The vehicle is a silver/gray Jeep Grand Cherokee (likely 1999 – 2004). The vehicle should have damage to the passenger side headlamp area and the hood or windshield.

The Jeep did not have a working driver’s side headlamp prior to the crash. The vehicle was last observed traveling east on W Greenfield Ave then south on S 22nd St. Anyone having information please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

