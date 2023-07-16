Elite Auto Garage donates to Harley Corwin’s Family

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Bark River auto shop is giving back to a family in need.

The Elite Auto Garage has put on car shows for three years. However, Sunday’s show was about more than just cars. The proceeds from the event went to support Harley Corwin’s children.

Corwin was found dead in the woods in Ford River Township on July 8.

Owner Russell West said the shop collected donations and had a silent auction to support Corwin’s family.

“All the money that we raise are going to her children and her family,” West said. “We’ve had over 25 businesses donate different items we can auction off just to help her family out.”

The auto shop was not the only organization donating to Corwin’s family.

Wildman’s Munchie Mobile was selling steak sandwiches and fries at the car show. The food truck donated its entire tip jar from the event.

West said it’s essential to have the community come together during times like these.

“It’s huge,” West said. “It gives you hope to let you know that your community’s behind you, your community will help you. If something happens to you, your family’s going to be helped. There’s a lot of good people in this community that are willing to help, you just got to ask.”

West said that there wasn’t a goal in mind for fundraising, but any donations were greatly appreciated.

“It’s not a set goal, it was kind of a last-minute thing,” West said. “It happened recently, so we were like: ‘We can do something with the car show and get people to raise money there.’ It all happened really fast, and everything was provided for it really quickly.”

If you could not show up to the car show and support Corwin’s family on Sunday, the family does have a GoFundMe available. As of Sunday afternoon, the GoFundMe page has raised nearly $6,000.

32-year-old Tavaris Lee Jackson Jr. of Escanaba was arraigned and charged on July 10 with one count of homicide, open murder in the death of Harley Corwin. He faces a possible life sentence in prison.

