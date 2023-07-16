Annual Flyball tournament draws hundreds in attendance from across the US and Canada

Two furry athletes battling it out.
Two furry athletes battling it out.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Fierce competitiveness is something that athletes of all species partake in.

This weekend, hundreds of dogs and their owners traveled to Escanaba for the 11th annual FlyBall tournament. Co-organizer Dawn Todd said the race is similar to most dog races.

“You have four dogs that are racing against four dogs and there is a line that they have to get over with a ball,” said Todd. “Once they do that, they can catch it off the box before the other dog goes so it’s basically relay racing.”

Todd said all funds will be donated to the Eva Burrell Animal Shelter in Manistique and the Delta Animal Shelter.

“You pay a fee to run because these dogs get points and after so many points, they get certain awards,” said Todd. “There’s no monetary value for this is all fun and once our rental of the building is covered all of the money that we take in is donated to both shelters.”

In between races, both animal shelters had a bake sale and were auctioning off raffle tickets. The Eva Burrell Animal Shelter CO-President Samantha Hedberg said every year this event gives their understaffed organization the funds they need to thrive.

“Well take dogs from other shelters, well send cats to other shelters that have room, and it really is a community effort that puts this on,” said Hedberg. “We have about three staff members and we serve the entire area of Schoolcraft County.”

Organizers said none of the dog racing teams are from Escanaba, in fact, racer Aaron Robbins came all the way from Ontario in Canada with his four dogs. Robbins said apart from bonding with these dogs there is one more thing about this event that satisfies him.

“You put two years of training into a dog and just to get it to debut and see that it does well and runs that best it can I mean that’s the most satisfying part,” said Robbins.

Both U.P. animal shelters said it warmed their heart to once again so many people donate to their organizations.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Marinette Police Department.
UPDATE: Person of interest identified in deadly hit-and-run crash in Marinette
Jonathan Bluebird was arrested for chasing down another driver and stabbing him.
UPDATE: Ishpeming man charged for stabbing out-of-state driver arraigned
11-year-old boy hit by car on US-41 while riding bike
Branden Klyk was arrested for a 2022 domestic violence incident.
UPDATE: Jury finds Marquette County man accused of torture in 2022 domestic violence case ‘guilty’ of 6 charges
Pride flag
Michigan city investigates salon owner’s online comments about gender identity

Latest News

Every year the tractor pull is a fan favorite.
Thousands attend the 2023 Menominee County Fair
Lake Superior Day is a way to educate attendees on the ways they can preserve and maintain the...
Maritime Museum to host annual Lake Superior Day
Individuals paid their dues and were given 3 discs that they had to use to play.
Boulder Alley disc golf course needs donations to upgrade
This was an opportunity for the people of Skandia to gather and enjoy the sense of community.
Skandia Community Days celebrates 43rd annual year