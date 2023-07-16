Annual Flyball tournament draws hundreds in attendance from across the US and Canada

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Fierce competitiveness is something that athletes of all species partake in.

This weekend, hundreds of dogs and their owners traveled to Escanaba for the 11th annual FlyBall tournament. Co-organizer Dawn Todd said the race is similar to most dog races.

“You have four dogs that are racing against four dogs and there is a line that they have to get over with a ball,” said Todd. “Once they do that, they can catch it off the box before the other dog goes so it’s basically relay racing.”

Todd said all funds will be donated to the Eva Burrell Animal Shelter in Manistique and the Delta Animal Shelter.

“You pay a fee to run because these dogs get points and after so many points, they get certain awards,” said Todd. “There’s no monetary value for this is all fun and once our rental of the building is covered all of the money that we take in is donated to both shelters.”

In between races, both animal shelters had a bake sale and were auctioning off raffle tickets. The Eva Burrell Animal Shelter CO-President Samantha Hedberg said every year this event gives their understaffed organization the funds they need to thrive.

“Well take dogs from other shelters, well send cats to other shelters that have room, and it really is a community effort that puts this on,” said Hedberg. “We have about three staff members and we serve the entire area of Schoolcraft County.”

Organizers said none of the dog racing teams are from Escanaba, in fact, racer Aaron Robbins came all the way from Ontario in Canada with his four dogs. Robbins said apart from bonding with these dogs there is one more thing about this event that satisfies him.

“You put two years of training into a dog and just to get it to debut and see that it does well and runs that best it can I mean that’s the most satisfying part,” said Robbins.

Both U.P. animal shelters said it warmed their heart to once again so many people donate to their organizations.

