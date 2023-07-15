Summer air lingers with spotty rain chances

While the Upper Peninsula is experiencing air quality alerts conditions outside are warm and mostly sunny. Summer like conditions are looking to continue throughout the weekend with chances of spotty showers mostly Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. As we approach Monday morning the air is looking to cool down with temperatures in the 60s near the lake shore.

EGLE Air Quality Observations, Forecasts, Safety Tips and More: http://www.deqmiair.org

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy; pop-up showers in the afternoon in isolated areas

>Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of rain and thundershowers in the evening

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; scattered shower chances in the morning and parts of afternoon

>Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy in the morning; clearer skies in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon with scattered showers in the evening

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chance rain and thundershowers

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

>highs: 70s

