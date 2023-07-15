Song & dance fill Quincy Street at Hancock’s Key Ingredients event

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The community of Hancock took to Quincy Street Friday evening to participate in this year’s Key Ingredients event.

The event is held as a celebration of the Canal Run Weekend, running from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to city Community Development and Downtown Development Authority’s Todd Gast, the event took between six and seven months to organize.

“We have to book our talent, we have to work with all of our restaurants, we talk with our businesses,” said Gast. “We hope they want to be a part of Key Ingredients.”

Musicians from the area also took to the streets, playing a variety of instruments such as guitars and bagpipes. Businesses, especially restaurants along Quincy Street, opened their doors for the community to come to check them out. People checked out vendors both along and in the street as they enjoyed the excellent weather.

“We closed down the street that people can just now walk,” added Gast. “We got the kids out, we got the dogs out. It’s an awesome opportunity to come on out and have your business shine.”

Gast would also like to thank the businesses, musicians and volunteers who made the event a success this year.

Race participants also had the opportunity to pick up their race packets on Quincy Green and had a final chance to sign up for the race’s events. However, race director Angela Luskin said it’s not the last chance to pick up race packets.

“On Saturday morning, any racers that still need to pick up their packet will head to the Church of the Resurrection,” said Luskin. “That’s five blocks up from the finish line, from 5:45 to 8:45 a.m.”

Live music by the band Outlaw’d capped off the night with live music from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

