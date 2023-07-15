Skandia Community Days celebrates 43rd annual year

This was an opportunity for the people of Skandia to gather and enjoy the sense of community.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Skandia Lions Club once again hosted its annual Community Days.

This event is in its 43rd year, and it featured a parade, games, raffles, and a cornhole tournament.

The Skandia Lions Club president, Ron Stenfors, said it’s an opportunity for the people of Skandia to gather and enjoy a sense of community. He said as long as Skandia is going strong, Community Days will too.

“This is our 43rd annual Skandia Day and as long as we have people that are alive and kicking we’re going to keep on doing this. We like to promote Skandia. Rural communities are the foundation of this country,” said Stenfors. “We’re not a big city, we’re country.”

Stenfors said the money raised during the event will be put right back into the community.

