Nearly 800 runners participate in Hancock’s annual Canal Run

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Almost 800 people laced up their running shoes for the 48th annual Canal Run Saturday morning. Everyone involved described the event as a huge success.

“It’s great to have so many people that are interested in keeping active,” Canal Run committee member April Stevens said. “It’s a great run, and it was a beautiful day for a run.”

The first event was the 10-mile walk, which departed from McLain State Park. Just over three miles away, the half marathon began 15 minutes later. The fastest woman in the half marathon was Francis Prins of Saugatuck, who was participating in the event for the second-straight year.

“Obviously, the summers in the U.P. are great, and I love running along the canal,” Prins said. “It’s just great weather and great people around.”

Prins finished her 13.1 mile trek in 91 minutes, about eight minutes better than her time last year. Runners from all over the country took part in the seven different races offered, ranging in age from children under 10 to people in their 70s.

“Everybody that participates, comes with a great attitude,” Stevens said. “It brings people from out of the area and people from the area, and families come to visit specifically for the Canal Run. It’s a great overall community and family event.”

Money from this year’s run supported the nonprofit 31 Backpacks, which provides food to children of low-income families in the Copper Country. With the 2023 Canal Run in the books, organizers are hoping for an even bigger turnout next year.

“We’re constantly evolving on ways we can make it a better event,” Stevens said. “Growing the event is our major initiative because of the impact it has in our community.”

