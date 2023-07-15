Maritime Museum to host annual Lake Superior Day

Lake Superior Day is a way to educate attendees on the ways they can preserve and maintain the...
Lake Superior Day is a way to educate attendees on the ways they can preserve and maintain the body of water for many years.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Maritime Museum will host the annual Lake Superior Day Sunday afternoon.

Lake Superior Day is a way to educate attendees on the ways they can preserve and maintain the body of water for many years.

Hilary Billman, Marquette Maritime Museum director, said different environmental groups host booths to educate people about Lake Superior and how to preserve it.

“As a Maritime Museum we’re trying to preserve the maritime history of Marquette, and that all has to do with that beautiful Lake Superior,” said Billman. “There are things that we’re going to talk about tomorrow at Lake Superior Day that maybe some people don’t think about such as plastic waste in the lakes and what you can do to stop that kind of thing.”

The event is free to attend. It will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marquette Maritime Museum on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Bluebird was arrested for chasing down another driver and stabbing him.
UPDATE: Ishpeming man charged for stabbing out-of-state driver arraigned
11-year-old boy hit by car on US-41 while riding bike
Pride flag
Michigan city investigates salon owner’s online comments about gender identity
Branden Klyk was arrested for a 2022 domestic violence incident.
UPDATE: Jury finds Marquette County man accused of torture in 2022 domestic violence case ‘guilty’ of 6 charges
Pop-up showers, thunderstorms but sunny breaks too before cooler, drier conditions early next...
Brushes of showers, t’storms under the summer sun this weekend

Latest News

Individuals paid their dues and were given 3 discs that they had to use to play.
Boulder Alley disc golf course needs donations to upgrade
This was an opportunity for the people of Skandia to gather and enjoy the sense of community.
Skandia Community Days celebrates 43rd annual year
City of Marinette Police Department.
UPDATE: Person of interest identified in deadly hit-and-run crash in Marinette
Benny the Beard Fisher is almost complete just one more week!
Danish artist building wooden troll sculpture at Germfask campground