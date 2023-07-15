Maritime Museum to host annual Lake Superior Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Maritime Museum will host the annual Lake Superior Day Sunday afternoon.

Lake Superior Day is a way to educate attendees on the ways they can preserve and maintain the body of water for many years.

Hilary Billman, Marquette Maritime Museum director, said different environmental groups host booths to educate people about Lake Superior and how to preserve it.

“As a Maritime Museum we’re trying to preserve the maritime history of Marquette, and that all has to do with that beautiful Lake Superior,” said Billman. “There are things that we’re going to talk about tomorrow at Lake Superior Day that maybe some people don’t think about such as plastic waste in the lakes and what you can do to stop that kind of thing.”

The event is free to attend. It will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marquette Maritime Museum on Sunday.

