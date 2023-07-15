End of the Road Winery wins best fruit wine in Michigan

GERMFASK, Mich. (WLUC) - The winner of the top fruit wine in the state of Michigan is End of the Road Winery in Germfask.

Last month, the winery entered its Mount Me Cherry wine in the Michigan Governor’s Cup competition.

The wine was sent to the Beverage Testing Institute in Chicago, Illinois. The head winemaker and Co-owner Jim Barker said the wine got a score of 95 out of 100.

End of the Road Winery also sent its wine to the Finger Lakes International Wine & Spirits Competition. Barker explained how award-winning wines are made wine.

“We use home Michigan fruit, and we just take special care and make sure everything is clean and the tanks are clean, and the equipment is clean,” said Barker. “We just follow the process from start to finish. I guess there’s nothing special we do but are wine turns out really good.”

