Danish artist building wooden troll sculpture at Germfask campground

Benny the Beard Fisher is almost complete just one more week!
Benny the Beard Fisher is almost complete just one more week!(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERMFASK, Mich. (WLUC) - Thomas Dambo is a sculpture artist from Copenhagen, Denmark, best known for his troll sculptures.

Dambo was invited to create a new sculpture by the owners of Northland Outfitters at their campground in Germfask.

Dambo said once he’s finished with the wooded troll named Benny the Beard Fisher, it will be his 117th wooden troll. He said next week, a spot in the campground will be occupied by the 14-foot wooden sculpture.

“I knew that it was going to be here on the river because this is where we could get the permit to build,” said Dambo. “Then, I was sitting here on the riverbank and thinking what I would do if I was a troll sitting on the riverbank. Then, I was like, I would be fishing.”

Dambo said all of the wood he is using comes from a U.P.-based flooring company and is recycled. He said he enjoys finding the opportunity in what other people throw out.

“But if we understand the meaning of one man’s trash is another man’s treasure then we understand that trash is a treasure,” said Dambo. “I believe trash is wealth, trash is an opportunity the world is not drowning in the trash we just don’t have the objective set right, the world is filled with opportunity.”

As a child, Dambo expressed how he was always fascinated by stories and songs about trolls and he also loved to build things out of wood, he said that’s exactly where his inspiration came from.

“It’s all the things that I’ve learned and all the things that I love to do and now I kind of managed to put them all into one big cauldron and then pop out a troll and I love the recipe and the taste of it,” said Dambo.

Dambo said he will be headed to Colorado to build his 118th art piece next.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Bluebird was arrested for chasing down another driver and stabbing him.
UPDATE: Ishpeming man charged for stabbing out-of-state driver arraigned
On June 29, 16-year-old Michael Schuls was working at Florence Hardwoods when a tragic accident...
Teen killed in Florence sawmill accident will save lives, including his mother’s
11-year-old boy hit by car on US-41 while riding bike
Deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover...
Rollover crash partially closes westbound lane of US-41 in Marquette Township
Phil's 550 Cabins
Phil’s 550 Store offers cabins for rent

Latest News

Here is a picture of some of the wines that got an award.
End of the Road Winery wins best fruit wine in Michigan
A celebration of Canal Run weekend, Key Ingredients gives local musicians and businesses to...
Song & dance fill Quincy Street at Hancock’s Key Ingredients event
Branden Klyk was arrested for a 2022 domestic violence incident.
UPDATE: Jury finds Marquette County man accused of torture in 2022 domestic violence case ‘guilty’ of 6 charges
Cars lined up out the door to take advantage of expert technicians.
Free car seat inspections help keep children safe