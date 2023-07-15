Boulder Alley disc golf course needs donations to upgrade

REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Republic Township 9-hole disc golf course, Boulder Alley, is looking to upgrade. A tournament was held Saturday to earn money for a grant.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MDEC) and the Michigan-based crowdfunding platform, Patronicity, will match all donations earned by July 31. The Recreation Committee of Republic Township’s earning goal is $9,000.

Daniel Roberts, the Recreation Committee of Republic Township Vice Chairperson, said they have more work to do to make the course complete.

“So, we officially started working on it last summer,” said Roberts. “We put the ninth basket in the ground just before winter sometime in early November last year, and then we continued working on it throughout the spring to get it to where we’re at now and where we can play on it, and we obviously still have much more work to do.”

Roberts said the disk golf course has raised around $7,000. To donate, click here.

