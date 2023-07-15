Boulder Alley disc golf course needs donations to upgrade

Individuals paid their dues and were given 3 discs that they had to use to play.
Individuals paid their dues and were given 3 discs that they had to use to play.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Republic Township 9-hole disc golf course, Boulder Alley, is looking to upgrade. A tournament was held Saturday to earn money for a grant.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MDEC) and the Michigan-based crowdfunding platform, Patronicity, will match all donations earned by July 31. The Recreation Committee of Republic Township’s earning goal is $9,000.

Daniel Roberts, the Recreation Committee of Republic Township Vice Chairperson, said they have more work to do to make the course complete.

“So, we officially started working on it last summer,” said Roberts. “We put the ninth basket in the ground just before winter sometime in early November last year, and then we continued working on it throughout the spring to get it to where we’re at now and where we can play on it, and we obviously still have much more work to do.”

Roberts said the disk golf course has raised around $7,000. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Bluebird was arrested for chasing down another driver and stabbing him.
UPDATE: Ishpeming man charged for stabbing out-of-state driver arraigned
11-year-old boy hit by car on US-41 while riding bike
Pride flag
Michigan city investigates salon owner’s online comments about gender identity
Branden Klyk was arrested for a 2022 domestic violence incident.
UPDATE: Jury finds Marquette County man accused of torture in 2022 domestic violence case ‘guilty’ of 6 charges
Pop-up showers, thunderstorms but sunny breaks too before cooler, drier conditions early next...
Brushes of showers, t’storms under the summer sun this weekend

Latest News

Lake Superior Day is a way to educate attendees on the ways they can preserve and maintain the...
Maritime Museum to host annual Lake Superior Day
This was an opportunity for the people of Skandia to gather and enjoy the sense of community.
Skandia Community Days celebrates 43rd annual year
City of Marinette Police Department.
UPDATE: Person of interest identified in deadly hit-and-run crash in Marinette
Benny the Beard Fisher is almost complete just one more week!
Danish artist building wooden troll sculpture at Germfask campground