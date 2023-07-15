1 dead in hit and run crash in Marinette

Police say a 48-year-old male was struck by a vehicle while on his bike on Highway 41
City of Marinette Police Department.
City of Marinette Police Department.(Marinette PD)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - One man is dead after a Saturday morning hit-and-run crash in Marinette, Wisconsin.

The Marinette Police Department reports at 2:18 a.m. CT Saturday morning, Marinette County Dispatch received a 911 call for a report of an individual on a bike that had been struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 Interstate Bridge in Marinette.

Upon arrival, officers located a 48-year-old male unresponsive. Officers immediately started to apply life-saving measures. The male was pronounced dead on scene as a result of his injuries from the crash. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification to the family.

In a press release, police said it is still an active investigation. The Marinette Police Department is currently trying to locate a suspect vehicle that fled the scene. Authorities are asking the public to please contact the Marinette Police Department with any information at 715-732-5200.

Assisting the Marinette Police Department was the Marinette Fire Department, Aurora Medical Center, Bay Area EMS, Marinette Emergency Rescue Swuad, Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office, Menominee Fire Department, and Menominee Police Department.

