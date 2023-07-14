UP resident appointed to Growing Michigan Together Council

Fittante will now be a part of the 28 member council.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. resident has been appointed to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s council to address population stagnation.

InvestUP CEO Marty Fittante will now join the Growing Michigan Together Council. The council’s goal is to increase Michigan’s population by utilizing the state’s strategic resources increasing education and providing better job opportunities.

Fittante is the only U.P. appointment so far out of the 28 on the council.

“My hope is that what I am is a voice for those that are concerned about the loss of population and the aging of the population across the Upper Peninsula,” Fittante said.

There is still one seat open on the council for a state senator. Fittante says he hopes Sen. Ed McBroom is considered for the position.

