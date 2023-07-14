Third annual ‘Pulling for Honor’ registration is now open

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s time to gather ten friends and start lifting weights for the third annual Pulling for Honor event in August.

Each team will pull a Fed-Ex Semi tractor trailer 75 feet down Ludington Street in Escanaba. Whichever team pulls their tractor the fastest wins. The event will also feature a Kids Pull, Food Vendors and medals for the winners.

Scott Knauf, Upper Peninsula Honor Flight president, said this will help fund the U.P. Honor Flight. U.P. Honor Flight brings veterans down to Washington D.C. to see the memorials that have been built in their honor.

“At some point throughout the flight, they will start talking to each other. It’s very therapeutic for the veterans to go on this flight. This is not like a family vacation, this is different and it’s very important for the veterans to go with us,” said Knauf.

It is $500 for a team of 10. Teams are allowed to be sponsored.

To apply, visit the U.P. Honor Flight Facebook page.

