Third annual ‘Pulling for Honor’ registration is now open

Yoopers pull a FedEx truck to raise money for U.P. Honor Flight.
Yoopers pull a FedEx truck to raise money for U.P. Honor Flight.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s time to gather ten friends and start lifting weights for the third annual Pulling for Honor event in August.

Each team will pull a Fed-Ex Semi tractor trailer 75 feet down Ludington Street in Escanaba. Whichever team pulls their tractor the fastest wins. The event will also feature a Kids Pull, Food Vendors and medals for the winners.

Scott Knauf, Upper Peninsula Honor Flight president, said this will help fund the U.P. Honor Flight. U.P. Honor Flight brings veterans down to Washington D.C. to see the memorials that have been built in their honor.

“At some point throughout the flight, they will start talking to each other. It’s very therapeutic for the veterans to go on this flight. This is not like a family vacation, this is different and it’s very important for the veterans to go with us,” said Knauf.

It is $500 for a team of 10. Teams are allowed to be sponsored.

To apply, visit the U.P. Honor Flight Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Bluebird was arrested for chasing down another driver and stabbing him.
UPDATE: Ishpeming man charged for stabbing out-of-state driver arraigned
On June 29, 16-year-old Michael Schuls was working at Florence Hardwoods when a tragic accident...
Teen killed in Florence sawmill accident will save lives, including his mother’s
Deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover...
Rollover crash partially closes westbound lane of US-41 in Marquette Township
Phil's 550 Cabins
Phil’s 550 Store offers cabins for rent
Six new residents join the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program

Latest News

The David and Thu Brulé YMCA.
Marquette YMCA starts flag football league for 4th graders
Jonathan Bluebird was arrested for chasing down another driver and stabbing him.
UPDATE: Ishpeming man charged for stabbing out-of-state driver arraigned
11-year-old boy hit by car on US-41 while riding bike
Susan Estler joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Marquette tourism season off to slow start