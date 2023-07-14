Spotty rain and thundershowers to kick off weekend

Be sure to have the umbrella nearby as chances of rain are expected throughout this weekend with even some areas seeing thundershowers. Friday morning rain chances start in the central and western counties and humid air will increase chances for rain in the afternoon and evening. This weekend while rain chances are not widespread some portions of the U.P. will experience pop-up showers. Cooler conditions are in the forecast for Monday with chances for clearer skies on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Friday: Mostly cloudy; chances of rain and thundershowers in the morning with warmer air and rain in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy; pop-up showers and isolated thundershowers in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; chances of scattered showers

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; cooler air with lingering chances of rain

>Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated showers possible

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies; isolated showers possible

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy; chance of isolated rain

>Highs: 70s/80

