Runners to join Run for Recovery in Marquette, L’Anse, Sault Ste. Marie

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The 16th Great Lakes Recovery Center (GLRC) Run for Recovery race and walk will occur on Wednesday, July 19.

The race will feature an honorary captain, Do It For Daniel Speaker, Jeff Olson. Olson will speak before the Marquette race and will be live-streamed to the other locations.

Amy Poirier, the GLRC Community Relations and Marketing director, said the funds will be put towards those who need it.

“All of the funds for this year’s Run for Recovery will go towards our Compassionate Care Fund. That will help individuals who might not be able to pay for services otherwise be able to continue to get those services,” said Poirier.

The Great Lakes Recovery Center Run for Recovery will occur on Wednesday, July 19 at 6 in the evening in L’Anse, Marquette and Sault Ste. Marie. Registration for all races will end on Monday, but you can register in person prior to each race.

Race addresses:

Marquette - 241 Wright Street

L’Anse - L’Anse Waterfront Park

Sault Ste. Marie - 1416 W. Easterday Avenue

