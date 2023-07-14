New program, updates coming to the Salvation Army of Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army of Ishpeming is one of 100 nationwide non-profit organizations to receive the Lowe’s Hometown Grant out of thousands of candidates.

This, in addition to the Thomas Lyle Williams Foundation Grant, will fund new updates and a program for at-risk youth at the Salvation Army Ishpeming Community Center.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon spoke to The Salvation Army of Marquette’s Captain Matthew Darrow and Director of Development Cari Detmers about the new additions coming to the facility, and the impacts they hope it will have on the community at large.

Darrow says ‘Bridging the Gap’ will create a safe and inviting place for kids struggling with self-esteem, in school, or at home.

In addition to funding the Bridging the Gap program, the $340,000 in grant money will fund an updated gymnasium, kitchen, and expanded food pantry.

Detmers says the updates should be ready for families to enjoy by the end of this year.

The Salvation Army Ishpeming Community Center is located at 222 E. Division St.

