New program, updates coming to the Salvation Army of Ishpeming

A combination of grants will allow for facility updates and a new program to support at-risk youth
The Salvation Army of Ishpeming.
The Salvation Army of Ishpeming.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army of Ishpeming is one of 100 nationwide non-profit organizations to receive the Lowe’s Hometown Grant out of thousands of candidates.

This, in addition to the Thomas Lyle Williams Foundation Grant, will fund new updates and a program for at-risk youth at the Salvation Army Ishpeming Community Center.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon spoke to The Salvation Army of Marquette’s Captain Matthew Darrow and Director of Development Cari Detmers about the new additions coming to the facility, and the impacts they hope it will have on the community at large.

Darrow says ‘Bridging the Gap’ will create a safe and inviting place for kids struggling with self-esteem, in school, or at home.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Salvation Army of Marquette County Captain Matthew Darrow about the Bridging the Gap program and how it supports at-risk youth.

In addition to funding the Bridging the Gap program, the $340,000 in grant money will fund an updated gymnasium, kitchen, and expanded food pantry.

Detmers says the updates should be ready for families to enjoy by the end of this year.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Cari Detmers and Captain Matthew Darrow about the updates coming to Ishpeming's Salvation Army Community Center.

The Salvation Army Ishpeming Community Center is located at 222 E. Division St.

