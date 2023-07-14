Michigan Tech University’s Summer Archaeological Field School students receive first-hand experience at Delaware Mine

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from across the country are participating in Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Summer Archaeological Field School.

MTU is coordinating with the Keweenaw National Historical Park and the Delaware Mine to host the program at the mine. The program runs for seven weeks. Currently, students are working in a prehistoric mining pit area that once held a vein of copper.

“In the 1840′s, when Europeans became interested in mining in this area, they investigated,” said MTU Professor of Archaeology/Anthropology Carl Blair. “They found that it had been mined out sometime in the past. We don’t know when. It could be 300 years, it could be 8,000 years old.”

Blair says they are working on digging out two European exploratory holes and a third one potentially containing traces of indigenous mining.

“We’re just coming down now on the undisturbed layers,” continued Blair. “Shortly, hopefully, we will be learning more about how people mined copper here at some time in the past.”

According to Blair, two hammer stones, which were used to break copper into smaller pieces, have been found so far in addition to European remnants. Outside of potential discoveries, the program aims to teach students the methods and techniques of archaeological fieldwork. This includes excavation, using traditional and newer mapping methods, and data recording.

“By doing the work as they are doing here, it’s very carefully controlled in context,” added Blair. “Where do the materials that they excavate come from? We can see them in relation to other artifacts, in relation to the site as a whole, and so that way we can build a more complete picture of what was done in the past.”

Blair notes this work is part of a multi-year project at the mine and other sites in the Keweenaw. The goal is to look at metal extraction and settlement from the past.

“We will be probably working here at Delaware and at other related sites for another 10 to 12 years,” finished Blair.

These findings and work will also benefit the Mine as a Keweenaw Heritage Site.

“Right now, we have a nice walkway down to this pit, but we don’t have much as far as visual displays down there,” said Delaware Mine Owner Tom Poynter. “Once they are done with their reports, I’ll be able to come up with some nice signage and things like this that will better explain this to the folks that come by every summer.”

The school will wrap up on August 11.

