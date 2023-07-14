Marquette YMCA starts flag football league for 4th graders

The David and Thu Brulé YMCA.
The David and Thu Brulé YMCA.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County 4th-graders have an opportunity to play football starting next month.

The David and Thu Brulé YMCA is starting a 4th-grade flag football league. Program organizers say the league will start in August and will go through September. Games and practices will be on Saturdays.

Sports Director Tyler Kellam said they started this league because of a need in the community.

“The reason we started the flag football league this year for 4th graders is because the 4th-grade tackle football league, or the rocket football league, from Marquette, they canceled the 4th-grade program,” Kellam said. “We just want to give those 4th-graders a chance to brush up on their skills and still get a chance to play football.”

Registration is currently open, and the league is looking for local businesses to sponsor.

Click here to register or learn more about the flag football league.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Bluebird was arrested for chasing down another driver and stabbing him.
UPDATE: Ishpeming man charged for stabbing out-of-state driver arraigned
On June 29, 16-year-old Michael Schuls was working at Florence Hardwoods when a tragic accident...
Teen killed in Florence sawmill accident will save lives, including his mother’s
Deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover...
Rollover crash partially closes westbound lane of US-41 in Marquette Township
Phil's 550 Cabins
Phil’s 550 Store offers cabins for rent
Six new residents join the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program

Latest News

Yoopers pull a FedEx truck to raise money for U.P. Honor Flight.
Third annual ‘Pulling for Honor’ registration is now open
Jonathan Bluebird was arrested for chasing down another driver and stabbing him.
UPDATE: Ishpeming man charged for stabbing out-of-state driver arraigned
11-year-old boy hit by car on US-41 while riding bike
Susan Estler joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Marquette tourism season off to slow start