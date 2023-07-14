Marquette YMCA starts flag football league for 4th graders

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County 4th-graders have an opportunity to play football starting next month.

The David and Thu Brulé YMCA is starting a 4th-grade flag football league. Program organizers say the league will start in August and will go through September. Games and practices will be on Saturdays.

Sports Director Tyler Kellam said they started this league because of a need in the community.

“The reason we started the flag football league this year for 4th graders is because the 4th-grade tackle football league, or the rocket football league, from Marquette, they canceled the 4th-grade program,” Kellam said. “We just want to give those 4th-graders a chance to brush up on their skills and still get a chance to play football.”

Registration is currently open, and the league is looking for local businesses to sponsor.

Click here to register or learn more about the flag football league.

