Marquette tourism season off to slow start

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the cool summer, tourists are flocking to Marquette for their summer vacations.

But, not as many tourists as in past seasons, according to Susan Estler of Travel Marquette.

Though the summer tourism season is off to a slow start, expect the city’s streets and parks to fill as upcoming events will draw crowds from out-of-town and locally. Estler stops by Upper Michigan Today to talk more about tourism, upcoming events, and the Leave No Trace campaign.

You can learn more about Travel Marquette at travelmarquette.com and read Respect Marquette County’s 7 Leave No Trace Principles here.

