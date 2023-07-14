Marquette tourism season off to slow start

Susan Estler of Travel Marquette talks tourism and upcoming events on Upper Michigan Today
Susan Estler joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Susan Estler joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the cool summer, tourists are flocking to Marquette for their summer vacations.

But, not as many tourists as in past seasons, according to Susan Estler of Travel Marquette.

Though the summer tourism season is off to a slow start, expect the city’s streets and parks to fill as upcoming events will draw crowds from out-of-town and locally. Estler stops by Upper Michigan Today to talk more about tourism, upcoming events, and the Leave No Trace campaign.

But first, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon talk about an upcoming Gus Macker tournament, music streams, diner charges, superbug remedies, and the Powerball.
Susan Estler of Travel Marquette talks about the summer tourism season and upcoming events in Marquette.
Susan Estler of Travel Marquette explains the Respect Marquette County and Leave No Trace campaigns.
Susan Estler of Travel Marquette on Upper Michigan Today.

You can learn more about Travel Marquette at travelmarquette.com and read Respect Marquette County’s 7 Leave No Trace Principles here.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

