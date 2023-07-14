Legislators hold forum to help shape Michigan’s energy policy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. residents played a role in shaping the future of Michigan’s energy Friday afternoon.

A forum was held at Northern Michigan University as part of the Energy Reliability, Resilience and Accountability Task Force listening tour. This is the only listening forum in the U.P.

“We care,” 7th State House District Representative Helena Scott said. “We are here, Representative Jenn Hill invited us to her district. We are excited to be here, we are excited to listen to what their concerns and issues are and let them know we are working hard for them in Lansing. The only reason why we are in Lansing is because of their vote.”

109th State House Representative Jenn Hill says concerns about energy are especially important to U.P. residents. She says energy costs in the U.P. are among the highest in the nation.

We certainly know in the U.P. many folks pay the highest electric rates in the lower 48,” Hill said. “Energy issues are really fundamental to both our economy and the cost of living for folks every day making sure you make your monthly bills. We want to hear how it’s going for you and what we could do to improve.”

Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians Member Tori McGeshick shared concerns about power grid failures affecting elders in her community.

“I’ve talked to relatives who have had outages that have gone on a week or more and they’ve had to scramble to get their water,” McGeshick said. “They’ve had a scramble to figure out what they’re going to do with their food. They have harvested all summer long and spring long just to prepare for the winter and then when an outage occurs during the dead of the winter and it’s negative below 20, it’s scary. It’s very scary.”

Ishpeming resident Jalen Sims says he really wanted the lawmakers to understand how high utility costs are affecting the U.P.

“It’s a problem and it doesn’t have to be that way and our legislators have the chance to change that if they stop accepting money from corporations and decide to pass bills that would help benefit all people,” Sims said.

Both Scott and Hill say that the information gained from the task force will be used in a group of bills introduced to the legislature in the fall.

