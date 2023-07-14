InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 23

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: Are police officers given special treatment when they are suspects in family violence incidents? “Shielded” is a four-part series that uncovers cases where an officer in an alleged domestic dispute was treated much differently than similar suspects. When cops are arrested for domestic violence, data shows they rarely get convicted. Many keep their jobs. About half keep their law enforcement certifications – and their guns. We also look at two cases in which officers who were given their guns back killed their wives with those same guns. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

Shielded Parts 1 & 2: Domestic violence incidents are some of the most dangerous calls for police. But what happens when the suspect is an officer? We look at a case in Georgia of a police lieutenant whose family violence charges vanished without explanation.

Shielded Part 3: Every year more than 10 million Americans are abused by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Victims call the police desperate for help, but in one case the officer responding to the call was someone else’s abuser. We spoke with the survivor who saw those two worlds collide.

Shielded Part 4: How does the justice system treat domestic violence suspects when they’re also police officers? This investigation looks at cases where cops were the primary aggressors in family violence incidents. Oftentimes, they’re not arrested. When cops are arrested for domestic violence, they rarely get convicted. Many keep their jobs. About half keep their law enforcement certifications – and their guns. We look at two cases in which officers who were given their guns back killed their wives with those same guns.

Watching Your Wallet – Debt Avalanche: According to a new NerdWallet study, the average U.S. household owes about $7,500 in revolving credit card debt, up 28% from last year. In this Watching Your Wallet, Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa takes a closer look at a popular way to pay down your credit cards.

Six new residents join the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program

