Gladstone native promoted to First Lieutenant in US Space Force

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. native is rising the ranks in the U.S. Armed Forces. Gladstone native Leigha Woelffer was a commissioned Second Lieutenant in the United States Space Force. On Friday, she was promoted to First Lieutenant.

The Michigan Tech ROTC graduate works at Space Systems Command in Los Angeles as a Data Transport Technical Agent. Woelffer said up until her senior year of college, she was on track to join the Air Force as an engineer but had the opportunity to volunteer for the newly formed Space Force.

“I thought about what a unique opportunity it was to start in the beginning years of a brand-new service branch,” Woelffer said. “How few people will ever have this sort of opportunity? It was kind of a no-brainer for me. I still love the Air Force’s mission, but also with the Space Force, it is cool to see the things we are doing there.”

Her family attended the promotion ceremony and participated by removing her old rank and pinning her new rank to her uniform.

“It meant the world to me to be able to have my family here,” Woelffer said. “You don’t know how many promotions you are going to get in a career. To be able to be home for it, it just meant the world. It meant a lot to my family as well. I am very thankful we were able to make it work.”

Woelffer will be in the U.P. with her family for another week. Surprising Woelffer at the ceremony was other Dickinson County Veterans. They wished Woelffer their congratulations on her promotion.

