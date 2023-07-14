Free car seat inspections help keep children safe

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Technicians from around the U.P. came to Marquette Township Fire & Rescue Department today to ensure families had their car seats installed correctly.

Judy Pruner has been a car seat technician in the U.P. since 2001. She said having your child’s car seat inspected is critical for ensuring they are safe in case of a crash.

“I’ve seen the kids who have been badly injured because they weren’t secured correctly, and it makes a huge difference,” Pruner said.

She said families can do a number of things to keep kids safe in their car seats.

“They want to make sure that the car seat is appropriate for the child,” Pruner said. “And to read the instruction booklet and make sure that the car seat is secured correctly.”

Corey Holcomb is the early child education director for Community Action Alger-Marquette and a member of the intra-agency committee that organized the event.

They formed the committee last year after recognizing the need for more free inspections across the U.P.

“We realize that having events like this is really important for our communities,” Holcomb said. “We’re hoping to organize more events--have one more in the fall and definitely planning several for next year.”

Events aren’t the only way to get a car seat inspected. Technicians will even come to a person’s work or home, Pruner said.

Safety experts at the event urged parents and caregivers to register their car seats to receive recall notifications.

They should also pay attention to expiration dates located on the labels as the plastic components of car seats degrade over time, Pruner said.

If you missed today’s inspection and want to schedule one, you can call your local health department or fire and police departments.

