Caribou Coffee coming to Tadych’s Marketplace in Marquette

If everything goes to plan, they will be finished by late September or early October.
If everything goes to plan, they will be finished by late September or early October.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tadych’s Marketplace in Marquette is getting a new look and a new coffee shop.

The Tadych’s Marketplace parent company, Coborn’s Inc. said they are planning on opening the coffee shop in the back corner near the current deli section. It will include a café dining area for customers to enjoy their beverages.

They will also be modernizing the interior of the grocery store, as well as updating some of the products offered by the store.

Dennis Host, Coborn’s Inc. Marketing and Communications senior vice president said they’re very excited for what’s to come.

“We have done many of these over the course of the last several years as we’ve tried to modernize and update our store locations and invest in the communities where we operate. We know that when we do that our customers respond positively and hopefully, we can draw in some new customers,” said Host.

Host said if everything goes as planned, they will be finished by late September or early October.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Bluebird was arrested for chasing down another driver and stabbing him.
UPDATE: Ishpeming man charged for stabbing out-of-state driver arraigned
On June 29, 16-year-old Michael Schuls was working at Florence Hardwoods when a tragic accident...
Teen killed in Florence sawmill accident will save lives, including his mother’s
Deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover...
Rollover crash partially closes westbound lane of US-41 in Marquette Township
Phil's 550 Cabins
Phil’s 550 Store offers cabins for rent
Six new residents join the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program

Latest News

Pop-up showers, thunderstorms but sunny breaks too before cooler, drier conditions early next...
Brushes of showers, t’storms under the summer sun this weekend
Branden Klyk was arrested for a 2022 domestic violence incident.
UPDATE: Jury finds Marquette County man accused of torture in 2022 domestic violence case ‘guilty’ of 6 charges
Bald Eagle Harley Davidson dealership is celebrating National Motorcycle Day and the Harley...
Bald Eagle Harley Davidson gives safety tips, celebrates 120 years
55 riders will participate in this year's tour, which also has a cancer care donation goal of...
6th annual ‘Tour Day Yoop, Eh’ sees record participation ahead of event