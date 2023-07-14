Caribou Coffee coming to Tadych’s Marketplace in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tadych’s Marketplace in Marquette is getting a new look and a new coffee shop.

The Tadych’s Marketplace parent company, Coborn’s Inc. said they are planning on opening the coffee shop in the back corner near the current deli section. It will include a café dining area for customers to enjoy their beverages.

They will also be modernizing the interior of the grocery store, as well as updating some of the products offered by the store.

Dennis Host, Coborn’s Inc. Marketing and Communications senior vice president said they’re very excited for what’s to come.

“We have done many of these over the course of the last several years as we’ve tried to modernize and update our store locations and invest in the communities where we operate. We know that when we do that our customers respond positively and hopefully, we can draw in some new customers,” said Host.

Host said if everything goes as planned, they will be finished by late September or early October.

