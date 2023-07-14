Brushes of showers, t’storms under the summer sun this weekend

NWS Alerts, including Air Quality Alert in effect: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

EGLE Air Quality Observations, Forecasts, Safety Tips and More: http://www.deqmiair.org

A semipermanent low pressure over Western Hudson Bay steers a series of systems across Upper Michigan through early next week. Rain and thunderstorm chances pick up through Saturday, with strong thunderstorms capable of producing hail, powerful wind gusts in addition to downpours and lightning. Towards Sunday, precipitation leads to more rain and less on thunderstorms as a cooler airmass settles in.

Showers diminish to sunnier breaks next Tuesday and Wednesday, until a Canadian Prairies system approaches with rain and thunderstorms later Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms picking up overnight, spreading west to east by morning; heavy downpours, gusty winds and small hail possible in addition to dangerous lightning; southwest winds 5-15 mph

>Lows: Lower 50s to Mid 60s (coolest west, milder east)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms; west breezes

>Highs: 70s/80

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with occasional showers and thunderstorms; west breezes

>Highs: 60s/70

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cool with northwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon pop-up shower

>Highs: 70

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with scattered rain and thunderstorms late

>Highs: 70s/80

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

>highs: 70s

