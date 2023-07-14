Breitung Township contracts a second Dickinson County Sheriff’s Deputy to road patrol

BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Breitung Township will now have law enforcement patrol seven days a week.

Breitung Township currently contracts the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office to provide police patrol. The township formerly had just one deputy patrolling the area, but Township Superintendent Steve Mulka has just contracted a second sheriff’s deputy.

“The township makes up about 23 percent of the total county population, second only to Iron Mountain,” Mulka said. “The township board felt that it was appropriate and focused law enforcement and code enforcement for the residents.”

Breitung Township’s population is just under 6,000 people. Since 2020, Deputy Chris Kuenzer has worked in the township alone.

“I will go down to the township and touch base with them,” Kuenzer said. “If they have any code enforcement complaints or criminal complaints that come in, we will deal with that. I will then patrol the communities.”

With the addition of a second deputy, the two officers will provide coverage seven days a week. Each deputy will work up to five days in a row on 12-hour shifts.

Kuenzer said adding a second officer to his patrol will help increase community exposure, especially during weekends.

“People will get more familiar with you,” Kuenzer said. “They are less afraid to report something. They aren’t greeted with just a random face that is dispatched. They get a specific person, me, they know you on a first-name basis.”

The township pays to staff the deputies. It will now cost more than $200,000 for both.

“That includes their wages, equipment, and $11,000 a year for their squad car,” Mulka said.

Deputy Brian Polzien started with Kuenzer at the beginning of the month, and Mulka said he looks forward to seeing the township continue to grow safely in the future.

